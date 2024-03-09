Assam: Young writer Akshita Changkakoti achieves remarkable feat

DIBRUGARH: At just 11 years old, an Assamese girl, Akshita Changkakoti has already made a name for herself in the literary world. This young Indian writer recently achieved a remarkable feat by being recognised in the India Book of Records for publishing two books within a span of just five months. Now, she has added another feather to her cap with the release of her third book, “Journey Through Interstellar Space, Volume 1: Mission to Mars”. This latest book explores the genres of Science Fiction and Adventure, showcasing Akshita’s versatility and creativity as a writer.

Akshita’s journey as a writer began when she was just four years old, expressing her stories through drawings. Her first book, “Mimi’s Magical Adventures”, was published in July 2022, followed by “The Unbeatable Friends” in December of the same year. These early accomplishments not only earned her a place in the India Book of Records but also showcased her prodigious talent and passion for storytelling.

In addition to her writing, Akshita is a multi-talented individual who enjoys a variety of creative pursuits including drawing, painting, singing, photography, and playing the keyboard. Her artistic abilities have also been recognized on a national level, as she was selected one of the Top 10 Child Artists from India in a prestigious Painting Competition in 2023.

Akshita has even had the honour of representing India in several International Painting Exhibitions, further solidifying her status as a rising star in the artistic community. Akshita who is a Grade 6 student of Daffodil International School, Pune is the only child of Anshu Changkakoti and Prarthana Bordoloi.

Despite her young age, Akshita is already making waves not only in India but also on a global scale, with her books available for readers worldwide online through platforms such as Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Flipkart. Akshita Changkakoti’s talent and dedication to her craft are truly inspiring, and it is clear that she has a bright future ahead of her as a writer and artist.

