Training on women’s rights and protection organized in Nagaon on occasion of International Women’s Day

NAGAON: On the occasion of International Women’s Day 2024 celebrations, District Hub for Empowerment of Women, Department of Women and Child Development, Nagaon in collaboration with the District Legal Service Authority, Nagaon, a training programme was organized with an aim to educate and empower Self-Help Group (SHG) members on crucial legal frameworks including the protection of women from domestic violence Act, 2005, sexual harassment of women at workplace (prevention, prohibition and redressal) Act, 2013 and the Assam victim compensation scheme.

Hosted at the community hall, Chapanala Panchayat, the event focused to enhance women’s understanding of their rights and available support mechanisms. Led by Jesmin Begum, a distinguished panel advocate from the District Legal Service Authority, the training covered vital aspects, providing participants with practical insights and knowledge.

The esteemed resource person, delivered an engaging session, elucidating the provisions and safeguards outlined in the sexual harassment of women at workplace (prevention, prohibition and redressal) Act, 2013 which addresses workplace harassment, protection of women from domestic violence Act, 2005, which safeguards against domestic violence, and the Assam victim compensation scheme, offering financial assistance to victims.

Through interactive discussions, participants gained invaluable insights into navigating legal channels and seeking recourse in instances of discrimination, harassment, or violence. The training focused on the importance of proactive engagement in promoting gender equality and women empowerment within the community.

Speaking on the occasion, Barnalika Goswami, District Mission Coordinator, District Hub for Empowerment, Nagaon expressed gratitude to all participants for their enthusiastic engagement and reiterated the commitment of the District Hub for Empowerment of Women, Nagaon to continue fostering a supportive environment for women’s advancement.

The training programme was skillfully moderated by Tajuddin Ahmed, District Programme Assistant, District Hub for Empowerment of Women, ensuring the smooth flow of information and active engagement of participants throughout the session. This training programme stands as a testament to the collective efforts towards building a more inclusive and equitable society, where every woman can exercise her rights with confidence and dignity.

