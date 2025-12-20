Assam: Youth assaulted after refusing to join cattle theft gang in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A youth from Chaulkhowa was allegedly assaulted by a group of miscreants on Wednesday night after he refused to participate in cattle theft. The victim has been identified as Irfan Ali, who suffered injuries in the attack by the group at Chaulkhowa Gharbondi Chuk in Dibrugarh.

Following the incident, Irfan Ali’s family lodged an FIR at the Gabharupathar police outpost naming eight accused, Amul Ali, Mainul Ali, Suraf Ali, Ysuf Ali, Salma Begum, Sajina Begum, Azim Ali, and Riku Ali. In the FIR, Irfan’s mother Pinky Khatun alleged that the attackers wanted her son to join them in cattle theft, and assaulted him when he refused.

“The fight started because they wanted my son to get involved in cow theft. When he refused, they attacked him in revenge, causing injuries,” she stated.

Locals alleged that members of a notorious cattle theft gang have been terrorizing the area and forcing youths to join their activities. “They compel us to join them in cattle lifting, but we don’t want to be part of any illegal activity. We want to lead a decent life, but they do not let us,” said the victim.

He further alleged that the gang frequently abuses and assaults youths in the locality without provocation. The locals also claimed that despite repeated complaints, police have failed to take concrete action against the accused gang members.

“We demand justice,” said Irfan Ali, urging Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to intervene and direct police to act against the culprits.

Sources claimed that several individuals in the Chaulkhowa area are involved in cattle theft and routinely lift cattle from neighbouring villages at night. Police had earlier conducted raids in the locality and arrested several accused linked to cattle theft.

