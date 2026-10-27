Assam: Youth attempts suicide at Kaithalkuchi railway station in Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A tense situation prevailed at Kaithalkuchi railway station on Sunday after a young man allegedly attempted suicide by climbing onto an iron structure carrying high-voltage overhead electric wires, reportedly following a family dispute. The incident disrupted railway services for nearly three hours.

The youth was identified as Samir Ali, son of Mujib Ali, a resident of Kaithalkuchi Besimari under Belsor police station in Nalbari district.

Following the incident, railway authorities immediately switched off the high-voltage power supply to prevent a possible tragedy. A team of railway police and personnel from Chamata police outpost rushed to the spot and attempted to persuade the youth to climb down safely. However, despite repeated appeals, the youth remained on the structure and later lay down on the railway bridge in an allegedly intoxicated condition. In the evening, personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) arrived at the scene. Using a crane, the rescue team managed to reach the iron structure and safely bring the youth down.