Assam: Alleged Moneylender Arrested in Connection with Man’s Suicide in Bongaigaon

Guwahati: The Abhayapuri Police in Bongaigaon district have arrested an alleged moneylender in connection with a case linked to the suicide of a man who had reportedly borrowed money at interest.

The accused, identified as Babul Hussain, a resident of Nayagaon in Abhayapuri, was arrested in connection with Abhayapuri Police Station Case No. 291/2026. Police have launched an investigation into the matter. On 1st October , Ajid Ali allegedly died by suicide after jumping in front of a moving train near the Haripani railway gate in Salantapara.

As per allegations made by Ali’s family, he had borrowed money from Hussain at interest and was allegedly subjected to harassment by the moneylender. The family claimed that the alleged harassment had left Ali distressed.

After his death, family members lodged a complaint at Abhayapuri Police Station against Hussain and another individual, identified as Iman Ali. Based on the complaint filed by Hanif Ali, police arrested Hussain and are continuing their investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The case has been registered under Sections 108, 351(2), 352 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.