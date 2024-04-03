Assam Forest and Environment Department collects more than Rs 203 crore as royalty in 2023-2024 financial year

MANGALDAI: The Assam Forest and Environment Department has collected a total amount of Rs. 203,72,19,948 as the royalty in the financial year 2023-2024. The Divisional Forest Division, North Kamrup Division at Rangiya has topped the list with the collection of Rs 22, 50,77,870 while the Divisional Forest Office, Majuli Division has collected the lowest amount of Rs. 49, 59,377. However the sixth schedule districts namely Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao and four districts of Bodoland Territorial Council namely Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baska and Udalguri are excluded from this list.

Talking to ‘The Sentinel’ on Monday evening, DFO of North Kamrup Division Sunnydeo Choudhury said that in the last financial year, the Division had collected an amount of Rs 18 crore as the royalty. But this year with the active involvement of all the officials and the field staff of the Division have been able to collect this amount as the royalty. The royalty collected by other Forest Divisions are as follows. Cachar Division: Rs. 22,02,89,525.00, Lakhimpur Division: Rs. 14,32,33,817.00, Karimganj Division: Rs. 14, 32,33,817.00, Nagaon Division: Rs. 12,85,15,709.00, Dhubri Division: Rs. 12,10,76,741.00, Golaghat Division: Rs. 10,85,81,967.00, Goalpara Division: Rs. 10,85,81,967.00, Kamrup East Division: Rs. 10,68,37,308.00, Kamrup West Division: Rs. 10,67,11,107.00, Dhemaji Division: Rs. 9,05,48,744.00, Sonitpur East Division: Rs. 8,40,88,014.00, Nagaon South Division: Rs. 6,81,80,579.00, Dibrugarh Division: Rs. 6,68,83,006.00, Hailakandi Division: Rs. 6,34,75,652.00, Aie Valley Division: Rs. 5,66,89,029.00, Sonitpur West Division: Rs. 5,06,72,737.00, Digboi Division: Rs. 4,80,10,756.00, Sibsagar Division: Rs. 4,32,68,041.00, Jorhat Division: Rs. 3,00,75,247.00 and Doomdooma Division: Rs. 1,92,26,524.00.

