A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Former Nazira MLA and former Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, has lodged an urgent complaint with the Director General of Police (DGP), Assam, seeking immediate intervention into the alleged brutal assault, robbery, and threats against political and social media activist Hitesh Gogoi at Simaluguri in Nazira Co-district on the night of November 22.

In his complaint, Saikia expressed serious concern over what he described as suspected politically motivated violence and stressed the need to prevent unlawful activities and maintain peace and order in Nazira co-district.

According to the complaint, the incident took place at around 9 pm on November 22 in front of Simaluguri Natya Mandir on Station Road. Hitesh Gogoi was reportedly returning home when a group of approximately 15 youths allegedly surrounded him without provocation and physically assaulted him, causing injuries.

Gogoi, son of late Bhola Gogoi of Santok Nagaon village, is an active youth worker of the Indian National Congress and a vocal social media activist.

As stated in the complaint, Gogoi had allegedly received threats earlier that day, warning him to remain silent and refrain from expressing his views. Later that night, he was allegedly attacked by the group, who forcibly took away his dual-SIM mobile phone and Rs 5,000 in cash.

Gogoi lodged an FIR at Simaluguri police station on the morning of November 23.

Saikia pointed out that Gogoi had been actively expressing his opinions on various public issues through social media, including criticism of the policies and activities of the ruling political party and its representatives. He expressed apprehension that the assault might have been pre-planned with the intention of suppressing legitimate political criticism through physical intimidation.