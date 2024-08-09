Assam Youth Detained for Backing Bangladesh Unrest on Social Media

GUWAHATI: A young man from Assam was arrested by the police for supporting unrest in Bangladesh through a social media post.

The accused identified as Rezuwan Ulla Mazarbhuiya was taken into custody by Hailakandi Police from his home in Rangpur, Ward 5, under Lala Police Station.

Rezuwan, who wrote his controversial post in Bengali, also said that the unrest in Bangladesh will affect Assam too.

He wrote, "After Bangladesh, it's India’s turn. The impact of Bangladesh will soon be seen in Assam."