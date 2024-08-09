Assam Youth Detained for Backing Bangladesh Unrest on Social Media

GUWAHATI: A young man from Assam was arrested by the police for supporting unrest in Bangladesh through a social media post.
The accused identified as Rezuwan Ulla Mazarbhuiya was taken into custody by Hailakandi Police from his home in Rangpur, Ward 5, under Lala Police Station.
Rezuwan, who wrote his controversial post in Bengali, also said that the unrest in Bangladesh will affect Assam too.
He wrote, "After Bangladesh, it's India’s turn. The impact of Bangladesh will soon be seen in Assam."
He also mentioned Al-Qaeda in later comments. The police are questioning him to check for any terror links.
He was arrested for unlawful activities, criminal conspiracy, promoting hostility between groups, and waging war against the government.
Bangladesh has been facing violent protests over a quota system that reserves 30% of government jobs for families of 1971 war veterans. Over 400 people have died in the protests that started in June.
Bangladesh’s Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was sworn in as the head of the interim government after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled due to the violence.
The 84-year-old economist took the oath as chief advisor in a ceremony at the presidential palace in Dhaka, attended by political leaders, civil society figures, generals, and diplomats.
The key tasks for Yunus now are restoring peace in Bangladesh and preparing for new elections following weeks of violence in which student activists led an uprising against what was considered Hasina's increasingly autocratic 15-year rule.
Nobel Laureate economist Yunus, upon his return to Bangladesh, made a heartfelt appeal to his supporters and urged the people of Bangladesh to maintain calm and end chaos, stressing that it is the "first responsibility" to ensure that no attack is carried out against anyone in the country, Daily Star reported.
