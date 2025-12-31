One Killed, Three Critically Injured in Late-Night Road Accident in Margherita

Margherita: A tragic road accident late Tuesday night claimed one life and left three others critically injured in Margherita town. The incident occurred around 9:30 pm at the Hill View area, located in the heart of the town, sending shockwaves through the locality.

According to eyewitnesses, the car was moving at a high speed when it hit a mother and her minor daughter who were walking along the road. The impact threw the victims aside, and the vehicle then smashed into a nearby wall. Locals alleged that the driver was under the influence of alcohol and driving rashly at the time of the accident.

However, local residents also pointed out that dense fog in the area and the driver’s inability to slow down near speed breakers may have contributed to the accident. They said visibility was poor due to fog, making it difficult to assess the road conditions.

In the accident, the pedestrians, identified as Rita Tanti and her 14-year-old daughter Nikita Tanti, suffered severe injuries. Rita Tanti later succumbed to her injuries, while Nikita remains in critical condition. Two youths travelling in the car, identified as Harshit Agarwala and Ayush Bansal, were also seriously injured in the crash.

All the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. Their condition is stated to be critical.

Police arrived at the scene soon after the incident and have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.