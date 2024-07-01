Assam: Youth Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances in Rehabilitation Centre

Goalpara: The death of a youth under mysterious circumstances in a rehabilitation centre triggered a sensation in Goalpara. The members of the victim’s family have alleged foul play and lodged an FIR regarding the incident.

Azar Ali, son of Bellal Hussain from Tumni Laukhowa village under South Salmara Police Station, had been consuming narcotic substances for an extended period of time which caused concern among his family members. Recently, two local youths named Zakir Hussain and Ziadur Pradhani had visited Bellal Hussain's home and assured the family that the conditions would improve if the person stayed at the Pre-Face Foundation Rehabilitation Centre in Goalpara for a few months.

They took Azhar Ali along with them with a sum of Rs 19,000 from his mother on June 21, 2024. However, after just four days, the family members received a call from the phone number 9864702474 informing them about Azhar Ali's death and also providing a photo of the victim. The family members grew suspicious upon seeing the photo of Azhar showing signs of physical abuse on his body.

They soon learned that Azar Ali's body had been at Bhalukdubi Civil Hospital, rather than at the Pre-Face Foundation Rehabilitation Centre in Goalpara. The Goalpara police were informed that Azhar Ali had been rescued from the Good Health Rehabilitation Centre. The family members observed severe injuries on Azhar's body and filed an FIR against the owner, alleging that Azhar had been brutally beaten to death at the Good Health Rehabilitation Centre. They lodged the complaint at the Goalpara Sadar police station. Subsequently, Azhar's body was brought home after undergoing a postmortem examination.

It must be noted that similar incidents have taken place in the past in the capital city of Guwahati as well, triggering strict vigil on these organisations.