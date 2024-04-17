Assam: Youth Found Dead After Drowning In Brahmaputra River In Bongaigaon

BONGAIGAON: A shocking discovery was made at the Jogighopa Ashokastami fair in Assam's Bongaigaon as the lifeless body of a young man was found submerged in the waters of the Brahmaputra on Tuesday.

The rescue teams found another youth alive when they were engaged in the process of recovering the corpse and the rescuers succeeded in safely pulling out the youth.

The deceased has been identified as Bipul Biswas, who hailed from Khutabari in Goalpara's Dhupdhara.

The tragic incident unfolded when Bipul ventured into the Brahmaputra but was swept away by the mighty river's treacherous water current.