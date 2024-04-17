Assam: Youth Found Dead After Drowning In Brahmaputra River In Bongaigaon

BONGAIGAON: A shocking discovery was made at the Jogighopa Ashokastami fair in Assam's Bongaigaon as the lifeless body of a young man was found submerged in the waters of the Brahmaputra on Tuesday.
The rescue teams found another youth alive when they were engaged in the process of recovering the corpse and the rescuers succeeded in safely pulling out the youth.
The deceased has been identified as Bipul Biswas, who hailed from Khutabari in Goalpara's Dhupdhara.
The tragic incident unfolded when Bipul ventured into the Brahmaputra but was swept away by the mighty river's treacherous water current.
The current turned out to be fatal for him and his body was retrieved from the river after a rescue operation was conducted by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).
Amidst this tragedy, a miracle happened as another youth going by the name of Debojit Biswas was found alive.
Debojit, whose name bears resemblance to the deceased, was transferred to Bongaigaon to undergo advanced medical treatment.
Meanwhile, in a similar heartbreaking incident that took place earlier last month, a child lost his life after he went for a swim in the Brahmaputra river with his friends. The victim was identified as Injamul Haque residing in the Ananda Nagar locality of Noonmati.
According to sources, Injamul Haque and two of his friends went for a swim in the Brahmaputra River. The students of Class IX of the Noonmati Sankar Madhav School had received the final exam results and were celebrating their good results. They went for a swim at the Sunsali Ghat when he went missing.
Family members informed Noonmati Police after noticing his clothes near the water. Police arrived at the spot and initiated an investigation.
The SDRF was also called in and they later recovered the dead body of Injamul Haque from the river. The police officials questioned the other two school students regarding the matter.