Assam Youth Found Dead In Tamil Nadu Under Mysterious Circumstances

GUWAHATI: In a tragic turn of event, a young lad from Assam was found dead in Tamil Nadu under mysterious circumstances suggesting possible murder. The exact reason behind his death is yet to be ascertained.

The deceased has been identified as Manab Hazarika, a resident of Kakopathar No 2 in Tinsukia district. He was working for a private company in Tamil Nadu.

His family was left devastated after getting to hear about his unfortunate demise. In a heartfelt appeal, the grieving family has urged the Tinsukia district administration, police authorities, and the chief minister of Assam to help in the swift repatriation of his body to Kakopathar.