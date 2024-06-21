Assam Youth Found Dead In Tamil Nadu Under Mysterious Circumstances

GUWAHATI: In a tragic turn of event, a young lad from Assam was found dead in Tamil Nadu under mysterious circumstances suggesting possible murder. The exact reason behind his death is yet to be ascertained.
The deceased has been identified as Manab Hazarika, a resident of Kakopathar No 2 in Tinsukia district. He was working for a private company in Tamil Nadu.
His family was left devastated after getting to hear about his unfortunate demise. In a heartfelt appeal, the grieving family has urged the Tinsukia district administration, police authorities, and the chief minister of Assam to help in the swift repatriation of his body to Kakopathar.
Manab Hazarika is survived by his wife and two young children and his untimely demise has left his family in deep anguish.
The family of the deceased has underscored the urgency of bringing his body back home to Assam to perform his last rites.
Moreover, the family has requested Manav's employer to support his bereaved wife and children in this tough time.
They emphasized the significance of compassionate assistance from both government authorities and the private company where Manav was working to assist in easing their financial and emotional burden.
