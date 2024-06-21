Assam: Boat Capsizes In Barpeta; Minor Boy Goes Missing

BARPETA: In a horrific turn of event, a 7-year-old child has gone missing after a boat carrying 10 passengers capsized near Hahchara village in Barpeta’s Sarukhetri.
The boat overturned when it tried to navigate through a damaged section of road submerged by the flood.
The missing child has been identified as Qais Ahmed, who was traveling with his father to drop off his sister at a residential school in Mandiya.
Five students enrolled in Nagaon's Baosi Banikanta Kakati College were also present in the boat which suddenly capsized due to strong currents.
Apart from Qais Ahmed, the other passengers were fortunate enough to survive this incident.
Swift action ensued as the SDRF personnel arrived at the scene and immediately launched a search and rescue operation.
Despite relentless efforts to trace his whereabouts, they were not able to find the missing child.
This tragic incident has shaken the local community to its core and has also raised serious concerns regarding the grave dangers faced during this period of flooding.
Search and rescue efforts are still going on as the authorities hope for a miracle in the face of adverse conditions brought by the floodwaters.
Meanwhile, in a similar incident, a tragic boat accident occurred at Alga in Nepur, near the Indo-Bangladesh border, during a storm. The incident led to the death of one minor while two individuals also went missing. The body of a child had been found, but two others were still missing.
The boat accident took place at Alga in Nepure, which falls under the Sukhsar police station area in South Salmara Mankachar district.