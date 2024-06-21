Assam: Boat Capsizes In Barpeta; Minor Boy Goes Missing

BARPETA: In a horrific turn of event, a 7-year-old child has gone missing after a boat carrying 10 passengers capsized near Hahchara village in Barpeta’s Sarukhetri.

The boat overturned when it tried to navigate through a damaged section of road submerged by the flood.

The missing child has been identified as Qais Ahmed, who was traveling with his father to drop off his sister at a residential school in Mandiya.

Five students enrolled in Nagaon's Baosi Banikanta Kakati College were also present in the boat which suddenly capsized due to strong currents.