Assam: Youth from Sipajhar honoured for wildlife protection work

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Sanjib Kumar Nath, a young resident of Pacchim Chuba in Sipajhar, Darrang district, has been dedicating himself almost single-handedly for the past four years to conserving natural water bodies, birds, wildlife, and forests in the greater Sipajhar region. In recognition of his selfless contributions to forest and wildlife conservation, the Assam government honoured him with a letter of appreciation and a medal during the closing ceremony of the 71st Wildlife Week at Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve.

The Sipajhar area is home to numerous natural water bodies such as Meru Pukhuri, Dauki Dal, and Beng Noi, along with several small forest patches, including the Jhagrari forest. These water bodies and forests serve as natural habitats for various species of birds, reptiles, jackals, porcupines, and other small wildlife. However, the existence of these creatures is currently under threat due to planned attacks by miscreants. Sanjib Kumar Nath has been tirelessly working to protect these animals from poachers and has achieved significant success in his efforts.

In addition to being a member of community organizations such as the Manomilan Sangha in Sholpam and the Na Yuvak Sangha in Pacchim Chuba, Sanjib, along with a few local nature enthusiasts, often confronts poachers directly, confiscates their hunting equipment, and either hands them over to the police or drives them away with warnings to prevent their return. Alongside these efforts, Sanjib has also been raising public awareness by putting up banners and posters at his own expense and organizing meetings to educate people about the penalties under wildlife protection laws.

Furthermore, the construction of wider roads in the area led to the felling of many large trees, leaving birds homeless and causing them to abandon the region. However, through Sanjib’s dedicated efforts, many of these birds have started to return. He regularly provides food and water for hundreds of birds and plants saplings from his own nursery along roadsides to restore the lost natural habitat. To provide shelter for birds, he has constructed bamboo shelters for doves and wooden nests for endangered woodpeckers, placing them in tree branches and on rooftops.

