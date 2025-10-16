Elephant calf dies from injuries at Kaziranga Wildlife Rescue Centre

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A seriously injured elephant calf died on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment at the Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre of Kaziranga National Park. The calf, injured after falling several times into drains at the tea gardens of Bokial, Udayan, and surrounding areas while roaming around the Numaligarh forest area with its mother, had been brought to the centre on October 11 for medical treatment.

Despite desperate efforts by local people and the forest department, they were able to reunite the calf with its mother. According to the attending veterinarian, although no bones were fractured, the death occurred due to internal bleeding and spinal injuries.

