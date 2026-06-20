Assam: Youth Jumps to Death from 5th Floor of Nalbari Medical College & Hospital

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A tragic incident occurred at Nalbari Medical College & Hospital (NMCH) on Friday when a 28-year-old youth died after jumping from the fifth floor of the hospital building. The deceased has been identified as Jatindra Kalita (28 years), a resident of Balisatra in Nalbari district. He had reportedly come to the hospital in the morning for medical treatment. According to hospital sources, Kalita was allegedly suffering from drug addiction. After completing the necessary medical examinations, doctors were making arrangements to admit him to the Psychiatry Department for further treatment. During this process, he reportedly exhibited unusual behaviour and jumped from the fifth floor of the hospital building. Hospital authorities immediately rushed him for emergency medical care. However, despite all efforts by the medical team, he succumbed to his injuries.

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