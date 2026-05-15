Probe demanded into alleged negligence at Nalbari Medical College & Hospital (NMCH)

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Alleging frequent incidents of deaths of newborn babies and pregnant women at Nalbari Medical College & Hospital (NMCH), along with complaints of misconduct by doctors, nurses, and hospital staff, the leadership of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), Barbhag Anchalik Committee, jointly with the Pub-Nalbari Anchalik Committee and Ghograpar Anchalik Committee, submitted a memorandum to the Superintendent of the medical college, Dr Madhab Chandra Rajbanshi, demanding a thorough investigation into the matter.

In the memorandum, the student-youth organization expressed serious concern over the recurring allegations of negligence, mismanagement, and alleged rude behaviour by certain hospital employees towards patients and their family members. The organization claimed that such incidents have created fear and resentment among the common people who depend on the institution for treatment.

The AJYCP leaders demanded an impartial inquiry into all reported incidents of maternal and newborn deaths and urged the authorities to identify those responsible and take strict action against the guilty persons. They also called for improving healthcare services, ensuring accountability among medical staff and maintaining humane behaviour towards patients.

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