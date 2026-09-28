Assam: Youth talent takes centre stage at Seva Sankalp events in Gargaon College

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SIVASAGAR: As part of the month-long nationwide Seva Sankalp Abhiyan 2026, Gargaon College (Autonomous) organised speech and quiz competitions on September 25 to promote civic awareness, social responsibility and selfless service among youth.

Principal Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta inaugurated the programmes and highlighted the importance of extracurricular activities in developing students’ communication and creative skills.

Around 106 students participated in the speech competition. Undergraduate students spoke on “India’s Demographic Dividend: Skills, Employment and Opportunities for Youth”, while postgraduate students discussed “Reimagining Education for Viksit Bharat: Reform, Skills and Future Readiness.”

Snigdha Saikia, Bishal Dutta and Himanshu Buragohain secured the first three positions in the undergraduate category. In the postgraduate category, Darshana Bora, Saptashikha Handique and Nilam Jyoti Dutta stood first, second and third respectively.

The quiz competition featured 34 students in 17 teams. Snehasikha Chutia and Jatin Borgohain won the undergraduate category, while Lisbon Dutta and Runal Dihingia topped the postgraduate category. The winning teams were nominated for the district-level competition.

The events were coordinated by nodal officers Dr Baluram Das and Harekrishna Mili.

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