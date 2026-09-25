Gargaon College Hosts Two-Day Cake Baking Workshop to Boost Creativity and Entrepreneurship

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SIVASAGAR: The Department of Zoology, Gargaon College, in collaboration with the Institution's Innovation Council (IIC), Gargaon College, recently organised a two-day workshop on 'Cake Baking and Icing.' The programme aimed to promote creativity, skill development, innovation, and entrepreneurial awareness among the participants. The workshop was inaugurated by noted academician Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, Principal, Gargaon College, who encouraged the participants to make use of such skill-based programmes for personal development and exploring avenues for entrepreneurship and self-employment.

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