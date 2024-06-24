Assam: Youth trying to rescue friend drowns in Baksa district

A Correspondent

PATHSALA: A 26-year-old youth tragically lost his life while trying to rescue a friend from drowning in the Palla river in Khusrabari village in the Baksa district. As per reports, the deceased, identified as Manzil Khan, and his seven friends went to take a bath in the river, following which one of his friends drowned. In an effort to save his friend, Manzil jumped to rescue him from drowning.

Though the friend was saved by Manzil, he did not know how to swim. He went missing in the river.

Following the incident, local police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel reached the spot in search of the youth.

However, due to the darkness, the rescue operation was suspended on Saturday.

Later on Sunday morning, the SDRF team recovered the body of Manzil.

