Assam youth turn ancestral land into thriving diversified farm enterprise in Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: At a time when many young people leave Assam in search of jobs, Dayal Barman of Balowa Kumarikata village in Nalbari district chose a different path. Instead of looking for employment outside the state, he turned his ancestral land into his workplace and gradually transformed farming into his main source of livelihood.

Also known as Deepjyoti, Barman is today more than just a farmer. Through diversified and integrated farming, he has established himself as a successful and self-reliant agricultural entrepreneur. His wife, Barnali Barman, has also played an important role in supporting his agricultural journey.

After completing his education at Nalbari College, Barman decided to pursue agriculture on his ancestral land. Over the years, he gradually moved away from dependence on a single crop and adopted an integrated farming model combining paddy cultivation, fish farming, and vegetable production.

Barman is also actively associated with the Dharitri Nava Krishak Gut, a farmers' group in the area.

Paddy remains the foundation of his agricultural activities. After experiencing difficulties in obtaining remunerative prices in the open market, he began giving greater importance to selling his produce through the Food Corporation of India (FCI). By maintaining the quality standards prescribed by the FCI, he sells around 400 to 450 maunds of paddy every year, generating a substantial income.

Barman has also invested a portion of his agricultural earnings in modern farming equipment.

Dayal Barman's journey demonstrates that a field is not merely a place for producing food; with the right vision and effort, it can also become a strong foundation for sustainable livelihood and economic self-reliance.

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