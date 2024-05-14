Memorandum of Understanding signed between DHSK College and GNIOT, Noida

DIBRUGARH: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the historic Dibrugarh Hanumanbax Surajmall Kanoi College and Greater Noida Institute of Technology (GNIOT), Institute of Management Studies.

The MoU was signed in presence of Principal of DHSK College, Dibrugarh Dr. Sashi Kanta Saikia, Coordinator IQAC Dr. Anup Jyoti Bharali, Coordinator Student Relation Dr. Jyoti Prasad Phukan, Coordinator Innovation Aditya Dahal and Group Head, GNIOT, Pankaj Kumar, Regional Head, GIMS Pradeep Dey, Vice President, GNIOT Chandrakant Singh and Jyotirmoy Hazarika, Alumni of DHSK College and Chairman of NGO Spear.

The event was attended by Dr. Ranjan Changmai, former professor of DHSK College, Hriday Chowdhury, Principal of Dibrugarh Government Boys School, Basabi Bhattacharya Hazarika, Principal of Gurukul, Bikash Gogoi, Principal of Dr. Radhakrishnan School and other officials of NGO Spear and many dignitaries of the city.

The MoU will facilitate educational exchanges, seminars, workshops, training programmes and various research programmes between the two institutions to expedite the educational process.

