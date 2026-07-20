Assam: ‘Yuva Aapda Mitra’ training by DDMA begins in Sivasagar district

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SIVASAGAR: A seven-day residential training programme under the ‘Yuva Aapda Mitra’ initiative, organized by Sivasagar District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), commenced on July 18 at Sibsagar Commerce College.

According to sources from the Sivasagar District Disaster Management Authority, the programme has brought together students and young volunteers nominated by various colleges and universities throughout the district. The primary objective is to develop a trained network of youth volunteers capable of supporting disaster preparedness, emergency response, first aid, rescue operations, and strengthening community resilience during natural disasters and emergency situations.

The training is being conducted by master trainers and officials from the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the District Disaster Response Force (DDRF), and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The comprehensive programme combines classroom sessions with practical demonstrations on various aspects of disaster management and emergency response. The training includes learning how to prepare for disasters; stay safe during earthquakes and landslides; handle floods, cyclones, and lightning; manage disasters in the community; use the Incident Response System (IRS); provide first aid; understand Emergency Medical Services (EMS); know rights and responsibilities; assess casualties; perform Basic Life Support (BLS); do Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR); manage Foreign Body Airway Obstruction (FBAO); and control bleeding and care for wounds.

The ‘Yuva Aapda Mitra’ scheme aims to strengthen disaster preparedness at the grassroots level by creating a dedicated network of trained youth volunteers. These volunteers will be equipped to provide effective assistance to communities during disasters and emergencies, thereby enhancing the overall disaster response capacity of the district, DDMA sources said.

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