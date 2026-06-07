District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting on flood preparedness held in Baksa

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Baksa, was held on Saturday at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s Office, Mushalpur, under the chairmanship of District Commissioner, Baksa, Kimnei Changsan, to review flood preparedness measures and storm/flood damage assessment for the years 2025–26 and 2026–27. During the meeting, the district commissioner reviewed the preparedness of all concerned departments for the ensuing flood season and directed officials to conduct regular field visits to ensure that all necessary arrangements and resources are in place in vulnerable areas.

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