Assam: Zubeen Garg Faces Ban From Majuli District Satra Mahasabha

MAJULI: The Majuli District Satra Mahasabha has made a noteworthy decision to restrict renowned singer Zubeen Garg from participating in any future events in the district. This decision was officially announced on April 26.

The decision was passed during an important meeting led by Satyajit Mahanta, the young satradhikar of the new Kamalabari Satra and president of the Majuli District Satra Mahasabha.

The meeting, which took place at 2 pm at the Sanskrit toll of the new Kamalabari Satra in Majuli, saw the adoption of several key proposals. Among them, the ban on Zubeen Garg’s participation in Majuli events was a major point of discussion.