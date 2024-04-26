Assam: Zubeen Garg Faces Ban From Majuli District Satra Mahasabha

MAJULI: The Majuli District Satra Mahasabha has made a noteworthy decision to restrict renowned singer Zubeen Garg from participating in any future events in the district. This decision was officially announced on April 26.
The decision was passed during an important meeting led by Satyajit Mahanta, the young satradhikar of the new Kamalabari Satra and president of the Majuli District Satra Mahasabha.
The meeting, which took place at 2 pm at the Sanskrit toll of the new Kamalabari Satra in Majuli, saw the adoption of several key proposals. Among them, the ban on Zubeen Garg’s participation in Majuli events was a major point of discussion.
Garg had previously ignited a controversy at the 66th Central Rongali Bihu Sammelan in Majuli on April 22. Despite receiving an invitation as the chief guest and being awarded the esteemed ‘Sangeet Sindhu’ title by the Satradhikar of Garmur Satra, Garg’s acceptance speech provoked a controversy.
He voiced his objection to the tradition of addressing Satradhikars as divine beings, stating, “Common people refer to the Satradhikars as Lord. It is not acceptable at all. Krishna was never God… he was a man.”He also showed a bit of arrogance, saying, “I am someone… who doesn’t care.”
The singer’s remarks triggered intense reactions within the Satrapeeth Majuli community and on various social media platforms. In response to the backlash, Garg acknowledged his mistake and issued an apology.
Nevertheless, his suitability as an artist is being questioned by many in Majuli, who are contemplating whether he embodies the qualities expected of his role.
In addition to the ban, there is also a proposal to revoke the ‘Sangeet Sindhu’ title conferred upon Zubeen by the music community in Majuli. This development will be reported to the District Commissioner.
The status of Zubeen Garg’s concert scheduled for April 29 in East Majuli is currently uncertain.
