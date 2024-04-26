Assam Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Polling Officer Dies On Duty At Hailakandi

HAILAKANDI: As the voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha election is underway, a tragic incident has occurred in Assam's Hailakandi district on April 26.

A polling officer reportedly passed away while he was carrying out his/her duty at a polling station at Katlicherra under Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency on Friday morning.

According to reports, the officer is believed to have died due to high blood pressure and the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, a polling agent representing the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), passed away at a polling booth in Assam’s Hailakandi on Friday.