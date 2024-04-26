Assam Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Polling Officer Dies On Duty At Hailakandi

HAILAKANDI: As the voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha election is underway, a tragic incident has occurred in Assam's Hailakandi district on April 26.
A polling officer reportedly passed away while he was carrying out his/her duty at a polling station at Katlicherra under Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency on Friday morning.
According to reports, the officer is believed to have died due to high blood pressure and the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.
Meanwhile, in a similar incident, a polling agent representing the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), passed away at a polling booth in Assam’s Hailakandi on Friday.
The incident took place at the Gollashera Primary School polling center, situated on the Assam-Mizoram border. Ahmad collapsed while carrying out his duties and was declared dead on the spot.
Local sources suspected that Ahmad’s cause of death was a brain stroke.
In another similar incident that took place during the first phase of voting on April 19, a member of Raijor Dal tragically passed away due to heart attack while performing her duty.
Sangeeta Gogoi, an active member of the Raijor Dal at Ward No. 10 of Banmukh Panchayat in Sivasagar, suddenly fell ill while she was present at the polling duty in Ward No. 10. She was rushed to Pragati Nursing Home in Sivasagar, but unfortunately, she succumbed to the heart attack before reaching the hospital.
Meanwhile, the voter turnout during the second phase in the state of Assam has been recorded at 60.32 % till 3 PM.
The voter turnout in Darrang- Udalguri parliamentary constituency was clocked at 64.43% while Diphu stood at 60.74 %, till 3 PM.
As far as Karimganj, Nagaon and Silchar are concerned, the voter turnout stands at 60.36 %, 60.56 % and 53.06 % respectively, till 3 PM.
