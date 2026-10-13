Assam: Zubeen Garg’s 15-Foot Bronze Statue Arrives in Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The long-awaited 15-foot bronze statue of Zubeen Garg arrived in Bongaigaon on Monday. The statue has been installed at ‘Zubeen Khetra’ of Bongaigaon and will be formally inaugurated on November 15. Phani Bhusan Choudhury, MP of Barpeta constituency and Chairperson of the Zubeen Garg Smriti Rakkhya Samiti, Bongaigaon, said that several facilities, including a rest house, an amphitheatre, and public toilets, would be inaugurated on that day.

Choudhury said that a laser show featuring a hologram of Zubeen Garg singing his songs, designed to create the experience of a live concert, was also planned for the next phase. “Orchid and Nahor saplings have already been planted across the area. Zubeen’s songs will be played as background music throughout the Khetra,” he said. A mirror maze and a snow house are also planned as additional attractions for visitors.

Biju Kumar Das, the main sculptor of the statue, said that Choudhury had placed the order for it just a day after Zubeen Garg’s death. “He called me from Sarusajai and asked me to make the statue. I completed it after a long and challenging effort,” Das said. “The statue weighs around 2,500 kg, while nearly 3,000 kg of metal was melted during its making. I believe that this would be the first 15-foot-high bronze statue of Zubeen Garg,” Das mentioned.

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