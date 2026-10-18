Assam: Zubeen Garg’s nature message draws devotees in Pathsala

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: A beautifully decorated Durga Puja entrance gate featuring legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg and his message on nature has emerged as a major attraction for devotees at the MV School field in Pathsala, Bajali district.

Decorated with colourful flowers, attractive lighting, and artistic displays, the entrance gate showcases Zubeen Garg’s image against a backdrop highlighting nature and environmental awareness. The creative decoration has caught the attention of devotees and visitors, with many stopping to take photographs.

According to members of the Durga Puja organising committee, the initiative aims to highlight Zubeen Garg’s contribution to Assamese culture and his role in promoting Assam and the Northeast through his music and creativity.

“Zubeen Garg always promoted Assam and the Northeast through his music, creativity, and love for our land. Through this decoration, we want to highlight his contribution and keep his message alive among the younger generation,” said Bhaskar Das, a committee member.

The committee members also emphasised the importance of protecting nature, saying the theme seeks to encourage people to respect the environment while celebrating the festive occasion.

“Zubeen Garg was not just a singer; he was an emotion for the people of Assam. His contribution to Assamese culture and his efforts to bring the Northeast into the spotlight will always be remembered. This decoration is our humble tribute to him,” said Manjit Das, another committee member.

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