Assam: ‘Zubeen Tirtha’ inaugurated on his 53rd birth anniversary at Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: On Tuesday, the 53rd birth anniversary of the heartthrob of Assam, the 'Prince of Music' Zubeen Garg, was celebrated across different places of Bokakhat sub-division. Under the leadership of former MLA of Bokakhat and President of the Nirmal Group, Jiten Gogoi, 'Zubeen Tirtha' was inaugurated on Tuesday by Zubeen Garg's uncle Manoj Barthakur.

The monument, dedicated to the memory of the great humanist and legendary singer, Dr Bhupen Hazarika, and 'the god-like, iconic, youth heartthrob and artiste of the masses Zubeen Garg,' was ceremonially unveiled jointly by ITPCI ITI's Manishi Award-recipients Samar Hazarika (brother of Dr Bhupen Hazarika), Zubeen Garg's uncle Manoj Barthakur, artiste Sandhya Menon, Jyotimoy Devanath, Khangjan Nath, Ranjan Dutta, Swapan Nath, and Shobha Hazarika.

A 53-pound cake was cut by distinguished guests on the occasion. The programme began with Vedic and Naam-prasanga rituals offering prayers to the Almighty, followed by collective presentation of the evergreen songs of Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

During the event, organized by Jiten Gogoi, speeches were delivered by Samar Hazarika, Manoj Barthakur and Anjan Nath. According to Gogoi, once Garima Garg's health improves, she will personally unveil Zubeen's statue.

Meanwhile, with the support of the Bokakhat sub-division administration, national organizations, and various local institutions, the people of Bokakhat celebrated Zubeen Garg's birth anniversary with great enthusiasm. At 10 am, lamps were lit in front of Zubeen Garg's portrait at the Bokakhat Natya Mandir premises, followed by group songs performed by local artistes. Zubeen's uncle Manoj Barthakur addressed the gathering.

After this, admirers of Zubeen Garg planted orchids near the famous 120-year-old historic tree located on the campus of the Bokakhat PWD Circuit House. Various organizing groups also planted Nahor saplings at their respective locations.

At the Bokakhat Higher Secondary School public auditorium, the BJP Golaghat District Committee and AGP Golaghat District Committee jointly organized the 'Jeevan Surabhi' mega blood donation camp on the occasion of Zubeen Garg's 53rd birth anniversary, which was inaugurated by Deb Pradip Bora, Vice-Chairman of the OBC Development Council. Cabinet Minister Atul Bora, Kaziranga MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, and Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Commissioner Shibani Jarnagle were also present. Around 100 people donated blood at the camp.

Along with the rest of the state, the Bokakhat Constituency Committee of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) also celebrated Zubeen's birthday as 'National Self-Respect Day' at the party office. In the special programme conducted by AGP Bokakhat President Jagat Kalita, retired Professor and President of Bokakhat Purvoti Xahitya Xabha Gopikananda Saikia delivered an analytical talk on the life and artistic contributions of Zubeen Garg. Assam State Journalist Association President Jitu Sharma Rajkhowa also addressed the meeting, urging that the proposed Kaziranga Elevated Corridor be named after Zubeen Garg and that he be nominated for the Bharat Ratna award.

During the event, several individuals were felicitated for their contributions to literature, culture, and environmental conservation in Bokakhat.

In the afternoon, Zubeen Garg's 53rd birth anniversary was celebrated at the Bokakhat District Sports Association field, organized by various local groups. Cabinet Minister Atul Bora lit the ceremonial lamp, followed by representatives of different organizations lighting 53 lamps. Local artistes performed group songs. Later, a 53-pound cake was cut by RF Akash, creator of Zubeen's popular song 'Moi Nathakile Anubhav.'

In his speech, Minister Atul Bora announced a contribution of Rs 10 lakh from the MLA fund for constructing Zubeen Garg's statue in Bokakhat and added that he would personally contribute further if required.

Keeping Zubeen Garg's dedication towards helping the poor in mind, social worker and businessman Mahavir Prasad Agarwal donated 100 blankets for distribution across the 10 wards under Bokakhat Municipality, which were handed over by Minister Atul Bora.

