Assamese Department of Gargaon College celebrated Pragya Sandhani Divas

SIVASAGAR: “Education imbued with knowledge, morality, human values, realisation of life’s truths and inculcation of wisdom makes one sagacious,” said Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, Principal of Gargaon College in his inaugural speech of Pragya Sandhani Divas and Ghana Gogoi Memorial Award Programme organized by Assamese Department of Gargaon College on Friday. Student Manisha Chutia presented the objective of the programme which was moderated by another student Kuldeep Ranjan Dutta. The programme got underway with lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta and smriti tarpan by Arnab Gogoi, son of the first Head of the department of Assamese of the college Late Ghana Gogoi, followed by welcome address by the Head of the department Pranab Dowarah. Prior to the programme, Vice Principal of the college Dr Rina Handique unveiled the wall magazine of the department “Ramdhenu”, a product of the initiatives from the departmental students Jantu Duwari, Manjit Changmai, Sangeeta Borgohain and the supervision of the professors Nilakhi Chetia, Runjun Hazarika, Priyama Dehingia, Devajani Bakalial and Dr Ankur Dutta. Eulogizing the initiatives of both the teachers and the students of the department, Dr Handique wished for continuity and longevity of “Ramdhenu”.

In presence of IQAC coordinator Dr Surajit Saikia, Librarian Dr Pankaj Kumar Nath, ACTA Sivasagar Zone vice president Dr Jitu Saikia and many other teachers and students from the various departments of the college, the Ghana Gogoi Memorial Award of the current year was conferred upon the topper of Assamese Department Pompi Khanikar. The award introduced in 2004 contains a sum of Rs 10,000 along with a running trophy. The other meritorious passed out students were also highly praised on the occasion. Certificates were given away to the students who performed well in the add-on course ‘Creative Writing Skill’ offered by the department. Principal of the college Dr Mahanta commended the department for its efforts in nurturing students’ creative potential and praised the event as a reflection of the college’s commitment to holistic education.

