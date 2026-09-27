Assamese Essay Collection ‘Prabandha Karani’ by Manjula Bezbaruah Released in Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: 'Prabandha Karani,' an Assamese collection of essays compiled by retired teacher and a resident of Madhab Gaon, Manjula Bezbaruah, was released at a book release programme held at Bapuji Bhawan with Jyoti Bhattacharya, former President of the Jamuguri branch of Axam Xahitya Xabha, in the chair on Saturday. The programme began with a Borgeet performed by Kabita Barua, followed by an offering of floral tributes in front of the portrait of legendary singer Zubeen Garg by Ranjit Borthakur. Rupali Bora, president of Sonitpur Zilla Lekhika Samaroh, unveiled the book. Dilip Kumar Bhattacharya graced the occasion as an appointed speaker. Addressing the session, Bhattacharya observed, "Books are the base of a society. A community which doesn't enhance and encourage book reading will become disabled." Phanindra Barua, Secretary of Naduar Press Club, and Suwarna Bora, a national teachers' awardee, graced the event as distinguished guests.

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