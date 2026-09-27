Nazira: Huge Quantity of Suspected Drugs Seized From Alleged Trafficker’s Residence

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Police conducted a search operation at the residence of alleged drug trafficker Rabindra Singh, alias Vicky Singh, in Rangajan under Bihubar police station in Nazira and reportedly recovered a substantial quantity of drugs and other objectionable materials.

The raid was carried out on September 25 by a large team of police personnel from Nazira Adarsha police station, Simaluguri police station, and Bihubar police station. According to police, the search was conducted based on information allegedly provided by Vicky Singh.

The recovered drugs were reportedly concealed in five separate containers at a secret location inside the residence.

Vicky Singh has been accused of being involved in a drug-trafficking network operating in Bihubar, a locality near the Assam-Nagaland border. According to local allegations, the illegal drug trade was allegedly being operated with the assistance of his associate Rubul Khan, with drugs reportedly supplied to different parts of Assam and Nagaland.

The developments come in the aftermath of the September 18 killing of youth social worker Biman Barua on the Rangajan road, located around 300 metres from Bihubar police station. Locals have alleged that Biman had opposed the drug trade and had assisted police in taking action against Vicky Singh on several occasions.

Also Read: Assam: Bokakhat Student Seeks Financial Aid for Brain Surgery