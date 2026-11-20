Guwahati: Assamese feature film Adishakti, directed by Bitopan Kashyap, has won the Best Film Award at the Las Vegas Indie Awards 2026 in the United States, with the announcement made on Thursday, November 19. The international recognition comes ahead of the film's statewide theatrical release in Assam on December 4, 2026.

The Las Vegas Indie Awards 2026 recognized Adishakti with its Best Film Award, giving the Assamese production international recognition ahead of its scheduled theatrical premiere.

The award announcement on November 19 also confirmed the film's international screening selection in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

The film is produced under the Aira Motion Pictures banner, also identified as Ayra Motion Pictures, and directed by Bitopan Kashyap.

The latest recognition adds to the film's growing list of festival honours, taking its total awards to four across two platforms.

Before its achievement in the United States, Adishakti received three honours at the Global Cine Confluence in New Delhi earlier in 2026.

Those recognitions included awards for lead actress Dr. Arshiya Mahanta and story writer Indrani Barua.

Mahanta won the Best Debut Actress honour, while Barua received the Best Original Story award.

Combined with the Best Film Award at the Las Vegas Indie Awards, the film has now secured four honours across the two film festivals.

At a poster launch event in Guwahati, director Bitopan Kashyap spoke about the themes explored in the film.

Kashyap said Adishakti explores women's power, social conflict and emotional relationships, outlining the central themes behind the production.

Lead actress Dr. Arshiya Mahanta also encouraged people to pursue their personal passions.

Her recognition as Best Debut Actress at the Global Cine Confluence adds another award to the film's list of achievements.

The film brings together Kashyap's direction, Barua's story writing and Mahanta's lead performance.

Following its festival recognition in New Delhi and Las Vegas, Adishakti is scheduled to reach theatres across Assam on Friday, December 4, 2026.

The statewide release will bring the film to Assamese audiences after its selection for an international screening in the United States.

The December premiere also follows the film's latest Best Film Award, announced on November 19.

With four honours across two film festivals and an international screening selection, Adishakti heads towards its scheduled Assam theatrical release with recognition from both national and international film platforms.