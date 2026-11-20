Imphal: Club War Manipur Season 5 commenced on Friday, November 20, 2026, at EYDA Community Hall in Top Khongnang Makhong, Porompat DC Road, Imphal East, with mixed martial arts (MMA) bouts and traditional cultural performances.

Organized by Aztecs BAM MMA Fight Club, the two-day tournament aims to provide emerging fighters from Manipur and Northeast India with a competitive platform.

The tournament opened on Friday with MMA competitions and traditional cultural performances at EYDA Community Hall in Imphal East.

Aztecs BAM MMA Fight Club organised the fifth edition to give emerging fighters from Manipur and the wider Northeast an opportunity to compete. The opening ceremony featured the ceremonial lighting of a lamp and the presentation of traditional scarves.

The event follows the fourth edition of Club War, which was held on July 1, 2026.

The organizers have divided Season 5 into two segments, with amateur contests scheduled for the first day and professional bouts planned for the second day.

Goa-born professional MMA fighter Lionel Mascarenhas is among the featured competitors at Club War Manipur Season 5. He is representing Bidang MMA, a Guwahati-based mixed martial arts gym.

Speaking to the media during the tournament's opening in Imphal East, Mascarenhas spoke about his first visit to Manipur and his experience of competing in the Northeast.

"This is my first time in Manipur. I am feeling cold, but it is really good here. I like the environment, and the people are very welcoming. MMA is growing very fast in the Northeast, and I want to explore and compete more in this region."

Mascarenhas turned professional at the age of 18 and had trained in Guwahati for one year before participating in the event.

His participation also brings attention to the growing competitive opportunities for MMA fighters across the Northeast.

The tournament follows a two-day competition format, separating amateur and professional contests.

Day 1 – November 20: Amateur MMA bouts.

Day 2 – November 21: Professional MMA fights.

The opening day's programme combined sporting contests with traditional cultural performances, bringing together the competitive and ceremonial elements of the event.

The organizers have primarily brought together fighters in their teens and early twenties, giving younger competitors an opportunity to participate in organized MMA contests.

The tournament's opening followed an official face-off press conference on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

The press conference preceded the Friday kickoff at EYDA Community Hall, Top Khongnang Makhong, Porompat DC Road, Imphal East.

With amateur bouts opening the competition and professional fights scheduled for the following day, Club War Manipur Season 5 is set to complete its two-day programme on Saturday.