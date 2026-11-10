Assamese Film 'Dear Awa' Bags 'Best Inspirational Film' Award in Mumbai, Gains Global Acclaim

Guwahati: In a historic milestone for Northeast Indian cinema, the highly anticipated feature film Dear Awa (Dear Father), directed by noted academician and filmmaker Dr. Lachit Baruah, has won the 'Best Inspirational Film' award at the Mumbai International Film Festival, on Monday, November 9.

The cinematic masterpiece delves deep into the rich traditions, unique social customs, and spiritual beliefs of the indigenous Singpho community. Beyond exploring their distinct cultural heritage, the narrative powerfully captures how the community has navigated the complex socioeconomic challenges brought on by decades of regional insurgency.

Months of extensive historical research by Dr. Baruah culminated in the film, which has also been seamlessly dubbed into the native Singpho language to preserve absolute authenticity.

Adding to the film's growing profile, Assam Cabinet Minister Shri Atul Bora features in a special acting role. Celebrating the success, Minister Bora reflected on fulfilling a personal milestone. “A special and fulfilling experience to be part of this cinematic journey," Bora stated, sharing that the project allowed him to reconnect with a childhood passion for acting. "The film's international recognition is a proud moment for Assam and the entire Northeast".

The visual storytelling has rapidly captured international attention. Following its global debut at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Dear Awa has officially secured competitive slots at upcoming global cinematic forums. The film has been selected for the competitive sections of both the 19th Jaipur International Film Festival and the 25th Dhaka International Film Festival scheduled for 2027.

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his formal congratulations to Dr. Baruah and the production crew. Sarma lauded the venture for projecting the heritage of the state’s indigenous tribes onto prestigious global platforms, calling it an extraordinary triumph for regional filmmaking. As local storytelling increasingly breaks structural barriers, Dear Awa cements itself as a vital archive of Northeast India's cultural landscape.