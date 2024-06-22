Garo film bags Best Student Film Award at Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) 2024

NEW DELHI: IDPA Award for Best Student Film at the Mumbai International Film Festival 2024 has been awarded to Chanchisoa (Expectation), a film directed by Elvachisa Ch Sangma and Dipankar Das. The regional film has been produced by Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute Assam. The 30-minute long film is made in Garo language.

The beautiful short fiction explores the identity, love and human connection between nature and a household in the matrilineal society of Garo Hills. The film's lush cinematography, complex storytelling and actors performances seamlessly work hand in hand to convey in subtle ways, the underlying strains at large in this family; making it a remarkable achievement as a student film. (PIB)

Also Read: Garo filmmaker Dominic Sangma’s 100-foot journey on Cannes red carpet

Also Watch: