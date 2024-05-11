Assamese Film ‘Jiya’ To Release On May 17, Cast And Crew Share Intriguing Story Insights In Jorhat

GUWAHATI: Assamese feature film ‘Jiya’, directed by Kenny Basumatary and produced by Sarmistha Chakravorty, is all set for release across theatres in Assam on May 17. The cast and crew members announced this at a press conference in Jorhat on May 6.

The film was adjudged Best Film at the Prag Cine Awards this year besides winning three other awards for Best Screenplay and Dialogue (Kenny Basumatary & Sarmistha Chakravorty), Best Singer Male (Angarag Papon Mahanta) and Best Background Score (Ambar Das).

‘Jiya’ is filmmaker Kenny Basumatary’s first ‘serious, but not boring’ film.