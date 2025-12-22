‘Kaziranga Centre for Media Studies (CMS) Environment Film Festival’ held at National Park

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A film festival titled “Kaziranga CMS Environment Film Festival – Through the Historical Lens” was held on Saturday at Kaziranga, jointly organized by the Kaziranga National Park Authority and the Centre for Media Studies (CMS) Environment. The programme focused on the role and responsibility of the media in wildlife conservation, along with the contributions of forest personnel in protecting biodiversity.

The event featured discussions and panel sessions attended by eminent journalists from Assam, members of non-governmental organizations, forest officers, staff, and students. According to organizers, two films were screened as part of the CMS Environment Film Festival, New Delhi.

Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, delivered the welcome address. One of the highlights of the programme was the screening of a historic documentary made in 1961 by Padma Shri Dr Robin Banerjee on Kaziranga National Park, which was originally broadcast on Berlin Television. The documentary is widely credited with bringing international recognition to Kaziranga National Park. Another documentary on Kaziranga was also screened during the festival.

The programme was attended by Samudra Gupta Kashyap, Vice-Chancellor of Nagaland University; Pranoy Bordoloi; Mobina Akhtar, Secretary of the Kaziranga Wildlife Society; Dr P. N. Basanti, Director of the Centre for Media Studies; Arun Bignesh, Divisional Forest Officer of Kaziranga National Park; Shubharani Borkotoki, Secretary of the Dr Robin Banerjee Trust; journalists Sushanta Talukdar, Anirban Dey, Nilpadma Sharma, college students, and other participants.

During the discussions, speakers highlighted the invaluable contributions of forest personnel—often referred to as the brave guardians of Kaziranga—who have played a crucial role in wildlife conservation. Addressing the media, the Field Director of Kaziranga National Park said that numerous films are produced under the CMS initiative and that there is immense potential for creating documentaries showcasing different aspects of the World Heritage Site. She urged CMS and other institutions to focus on films highlighting conservation efforts, the dedication of forest staff, and the cooperation of local communities living around the park.

Panel discussions were also held on topics including “Role of Media in Wildlife Reporting: Challenges and Opportunities,” “Conservation and Human–Wildlife Coexistence,” and “The Role of Media in Nature Conservation.”

