Assamese literary meet in Nazira honours legacy of poet Anis Uz Zaman

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A solemn tribute programme was organised at MC Club, Nazira, to commemorate the life and literary contributions of noted Assamese poet and writer Anis Uz Zaman. The programme was organised by the voluntary organisation Agantuk, Sivasagar, and was attended by more than a hundred literature enthusiasts.

Speaking as the chief memorial speaker, noted poet, critic, and professor of Nazira College Rajib Bora described Anis Uz Zaman as one of the prominent poets of the post-Nilmani Phookan and Hiren Bhattacharyya era of modern Assamese poetry.

Bora said that Assamese society and culture, particularly elements of folk life, found a distinct place in Zaman’s poetry. He noted that his writings reflected both the aspirations of the Assamese people and their struggles during times of crisis. According to Bora, Zaman had developed a deep emotional bond with the land, water, and environment of Assam, while a strong spirit of patriotism was also evident in his works.

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