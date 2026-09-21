Eminent Assamese poet Anis Uz Zaman dies at 79; CM Himanta Biswa Sarma leads tributes

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Eminent Assamese poet, lyricist, translator and literary figure Anis Uz Zaman passed away at the age of 79 on Sunday morning. He breathed his last at 5:40 am at a private hospital in Guwahati following a prolonged illness. He leaves behind his wife Samim Akhtar, three daughters and other relatives. His janaja will be performed at Athgaon Kabarstan in Guwahati tomorrow.

Born on February 3, 1947, at Barua Bamunbari village in the Sivasagar district, Zaman had a long and distinguished association with Assamese literature and poetry. Over several decades, he contributed to the state’s literary and cultural sphere as a poet, lyricist, teacher and literary organiser.

Zaman completed his early education in Assam before pursuing higher studies. He subsequently worked as a teacher and was associated with academic institutions in the state. He also served at Gauhati University before joining Rajdhar Bora Higher Secondary School at Azara, where he taught for several years. He also served as a member of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

A member of the Axam Xahitya Xabha, Zaman was associated with various literary initiatives and discussions. His notable poetry collections include Agyate (1989), Nirbachito Kabita (2016), Godhuli (1994), Seujia Joon (1999), Dokmokali (2014), Ei Batediyei (2013), etc. He edited around eight books on poetry and also authored five books for children. One of his notable literary contributions was his Assamese translation of Japanese haiku by renowned Japanese poet Matsuo Basho. His works have been translated into several languages, including English, Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, French and Spanish.

He participated in several national and international poetry gatherings, including international poetry conferences in Dhaka in 2001 and Kolkata in 2008, as well as other literary programmes across India.

Zaman received several prestigious literary honours during his career. In 2022, he was awarded the Gangadhar National Poetry Award by Sambalpur University in Odisha, becoming only the third Assamese poet to receive the honour after Navakanta Barua and Nilmani Phookan.

In 2025, the Asam Xahitya Xabha conferred on him the title of ‘Jatiya Kabi’. He also received the Amulya Chakravarty Translation Award in 2023 for his translation of Basho’s Japanese haiku, titled Ejak Phular Dhumuha. Other honours conferred on him included the Kavya Ratna Award by the All Assam Poets’ Conference, the Dhrubajyoti Bora Literary Award in 2021, the Ganesh Gogoi Literary Award in 2024 and the Biplabi Kabi Dhiren Dutta Award on the occasion of the centenary celebration of Dergaon Sahitya Sabha in 2024.

Zaman also served as president of the All Assam Poets’ Conference for two terms.

His death has left the Assamese literary community mourning the loss of a poet and cultural figure whose work remained closely connected with the literary life of Assam.

In his condolence message, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “I am deeply saddened by the news of the demise of eminent poet, translator, critic, eloquent speaker, and very positive and simple-hearted personality, Anis Uz Zaman. He was not only a respected figure in the literary world but was also like a close and affectionate member of our family. His companionship, simplicity and positive personality will always remain alive in our memories.

“His demise has created an irreparable void in the world of literature and society. Praying for the eternal peace of the departed soul of the eminent poet and translator, I extend my deepest condolences to his family members, relatives and admirers during this hour of grief.”

After Zaman’s demise in a nursing home in Guwahati, his mortal remains were brought to his Shantipur residence, where his admirers thronged in large numbers.

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