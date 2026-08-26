Assamese scholar Dr Jyotiprasad Saikia selected for Dr Moidul Islam Bora Literary Award 2026

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SIVASAGAR: Renowned Assamese litterateur and Vice-Chancellor of Jagannath Barooah University, Jorhat, Dr Jyotiprasad Saikia, has been selected for the prestigious Dr Moidul Islam Bora Literary Award–2026 in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the Assamese language and literature.

The announcement was made by Prema Gogoi, president of the award selection committee, at a joint meeting organised by Dr Moidul Islam Bora Smriti Rakshya Samiti and Arunoday Xahitya Xabha at the Sibsagar Press Club.

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