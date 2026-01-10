Assamese Women never get Tired: Morigaon DC Anamika Tewari

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: The District Mission Management Unit, Morigaon, under the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission (ASRLM), on Friday organized the Asomi Bhogali Mela 2026 with a three-day programme at Bihutali, Morigaon. The fair was formally inaugurated by the District Commissioner of Morigaon, Anamika Tewari. Addressing the gathering, the District Commissioner expressed her satisfaction with the wide range of quality products prepared by women entrepreneurs and encouraged them to further innovate to establish a strong presence in today’s competitive market. She lauded the women-led self-help groups for adopting digital modes of payment, calling it a significant step towards financial empowerment and modern entrepreneurship.

Highlighting the immense agricultural potential of Morigaon district, she noted that farmers were now successfully cultivating fruits and vegetables that were once uncommon in Assam. Emphasizing the strength and resilience of women, she remarked, “Assamese women never get tired. Together, their courage and determination can turn the impossible into reality.”

On the occasion, the Samridhi catering and lunch service, implemented by women of self-help groups, was also formally launched.

Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Ananta Gogoi, in his address, stated that the progress of the state was intrinsically linked to the progress of women and appreciated their proactive participation and leadership.

