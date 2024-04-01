Assamese youth Ananta Dutta climbs Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Assamese youth Ananta Dutta, chief constable of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), currently serving at the Indian High Commission in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, has successfully climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. The climb started on March 25 and climbed Mount Kilimanjaro Uruho Peak (19,341 feet) at an altitude of 5,895 metres on March 28 at 6–30 a.m. Having reached there, he displayed the Indian tricolour and the Assamese pride gamosa. Kilimanjaro is the highest mountain in Africa and the highest single free-standing mountain in the world above sea level (19,341 feet). It is the highest volcano in Africa and the Eastern Hemisphere. Ananta is the youngest son of Pabitra Dutta and Renu Dutta of Jhanji Garkosh village in the Sivasagar district. The Jhanji people expressed their congratulations for the achievement of the young policeman and congratulated climber Ananta Dutta. Ananta Dutta is probably the first young man to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

