Assam's 6th State Equestrian Games to Be Held in Dibrugarh From April 23

DIBRUGARH — The Equestrian Federation of Assam is set to host the 6th edition of the State Equestrian Games at the Borbari Equestrian Centre in Dibrugarh from April 23 to 25.

Federation President SK Barua said the three-day event will also serve as an opportunity to identify and map talent for the National Games scheduled to be held in Shillong, Meghalaya in 2027.

What's on the Programme

The competition will feature three disciplines — Jumping, Dressage, and Tent Pegging — drawing participants from across the state's major equestrian contingents.

Teams and individuals taking part include Assam Police, the 47 R&V Squadron of the NCC, and senior individual riders.

Gen OP Malhotra Memorial Trophy

At the conclusion of the meet, the Gen OP Malhotra Memorial Trophy — constituted in honour of the founder of modern equestrian sports in India — will be presented to the Best Rider of the event.

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