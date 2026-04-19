India, World’s Second-Largest Tea Producer, Still Imports Millions of Kilos to Meet Domestic Demand

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: India is the second largest tea producer in the world and exports a considerable portion of the total tea produced. However, the country has to import a significant quantity to meet the domestic demand.

From 2022-23 to January 2026, India imported a total quantity of 138.89 million kilograms (kg) of tea from different countries. During this period, a fluctuating trend in tea imports can be observed. In the year 2022-23, tea imports amounted to 29.99 million kg; in 2023-24, the figure was 25.21 million kg; in 2024-25, it was 50.14 million kg; and in 2025-26 (from April 2025 to January 2026), the country imported 33.55 million kg of tea.

According to the Department of Commerce, Government of India, samples of imported tea are analyzed to verify compliance with standards set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). For the purpose of testing, the FSSAI has notified National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL)-accredited laboratories across the country. In this regard, there are 252 food testing laboratories for the analysis of food samples and 24 referral food laboratories for the analysis of the samples, and the samples are tested at FSSAI-notified food testing laboratories for all quality and safety parameters applicable for the respective product. The imported consignments of tea are cleared subject to a NOC provided by FSSAI.

The Tea Board has also taken several measures with respect to teas imported into the country: A notification dated November 11, 2021, was issued with a directive stating that imported tea must not be blended with Gl teas, and if blending is done, the end product must not be claimed as Gl tea. Directives were issued to packers, requiring them to clearly indicate on the packaging that the blended tea contains imported ingredients. Importers and exporters have been directed to mandatorily obtain clearance certificates from the Board’s Tea Council portal before importing or exporting tea, and the origin of the tea must be clearly mentioned on the tea packages. Also, the process of conducting joint training sessions among between the Tea Board, Customs and FSSAI was initiated to strengthen food import clearance procedures.

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