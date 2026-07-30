Assam’s 95-Year-Old Communist Veteran Hemen Das Seeks Government-Supported Medical Care

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Veteran Communist leader Hemen Das, who has dedicated his life to public service and social welfare in Assam, is currently undergoing treatment at Barpeta Medical College & Hospital after suffering a fracture in his left leg. The 95-year-old leader is reported to be in need of special medical care and constant supervision.

Considering his advanced age, well-wishers have expressed concern that the healing process may take considerable time. They have therefore appealed to the Assam Government to arrange the services of an experienced full-time nurse to ensure proper care and monitoring during his recovery. In a statement, Prerana Puthibharal of Nalbari urged the government to ensure that the veteran leader receives the best possible treatment and the specialised care required for his recovery.

Also read: Guwahati: PDMC Appeal Proper Medical Care to Premadhar Sarma