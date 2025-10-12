Guwahati: PDMC Appeal Proper Medical Care to Premadhar Sarma

GUWAHATI: Veteran sports journalist and renowned sports organizer Premadhar Sarma, who has been bedridden for an extended period due to age-related health issues, was visited by members of the Pulin Das Memorial Committee (PDMC) at his residence in Panbazar on Saturday.

During the visit, PDMC president Nayan Prasad and secretary Kalyan Kumar Das presented Sarma with a certificate of appreciation, acknowledging his invaluable contribution to Assam’s sporting landscape over the decades. The committee also provided financial assistance and expressed their heartfelt wishes for his recovery.

In a touching gesture, the committee appealed to the Assam Government to step in and ensure that Sarma receives the necessary medical care and support he needs.

