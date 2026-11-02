Assam's Ankushita Boro Clinches Gold At The 46th International Tammer Boxing Tournament

Guwahati: Assam boxer Ankushita Boro clinched the gold medal at the 46th International Tammer Boxing Tournament, scripting a spectacular chapter for Indian sports on the global stage. Competing in the women’s 65kg category, Boro outclassed Great Britain’s Ella Thompstone with a commanding 4-1 decision in the final on November 1, 2026.

Boro’s golden campaign in Finland, which ran from October 30 to November 1, showcased exceptional technique, tactical brilliance, and sheer resilience across three gruelling bouts. She opened her account with a dominant 4-1 victory over Brazil’s Haziel Santos in the quarter-finals. Boro then showed tremendous composure during a razor-thin 3-2 semi-final split decision against Switzerland’s Anna Jenni, successfully booking her ticket to the title clash.

In the ultimate showdown against Thompstone, the Assam-born former Youth World Champion stood her ground. She dictated the pace from the center of the ring, forcing errors from her British counterpart to seal the 4-1 verdict.

Following her triumph, coaching staff in Finland praised her consistency, stating, "Ankushita showed world-class maturity. Overcoming distinct styles from Brazil, Switzerland, and Great Britain in back-to-back days requires elite mental strength and sharp adjustments".

Boro’s individual triumph fueled a massive performance by the national contingent. India completely dominated the tournament, topping the overall medal charts with an impressive haul of 14 medals—comprising four gold, two silver, and eight bronze. Joining Boro at the top of the podium were fellow Indian gold-medallists Aarti Dhariyal (54kg), Arundhati Chaudhary (70kg), and Pawan Bartwal (men's 55kg).

This international victory solidifies Boro's standing as a major force in the sport and highlights Assam’s burgeoning status as India's premier powerhouse for world-class women's boxing.