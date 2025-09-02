Indian sports icons to attend Bhogeswar Baruah Awards on Sept 3

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The inaugural edition of Bhogeswar Baruah National Sports Awards, instituted by the Assam Olympic Association, will be presented in a grand ceremony at Srimanta Sankardeva International Auditorium in the city on September 3. Several present and former stars of Indian sports including Manu Bhaker, Sunil Chhetri, Dipankar Bhattacharjee, Monalisa Baruah Mehta, Kamlesh Mehta will grace the event along with Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha and several prominent sports organizers from across the country. All the awards include a glittering trophy and a cash prize.

Also Read: Hockey Asia Cup: India defeat Japan 3-2 to advance to Super 4s

Also watch: