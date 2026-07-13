Assam's Aranya Dutta Shines in 5th India Taekwondo Championship

CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Aranya Dutta, a sixth-grade student, clinched a gold medal in the recognised Cadet Pair Poomsae category at the 5th India Taekwondo National Championship 2026, held in Pune, Maharashtra. Besides, Aranya Dutta also bagged a bronze medal in the cadet male recognised individual poomsae category at the same championship. His remarkable performance is a testament to his hard work, discipline and dedication, bringing laurels to Nagaon as well as Assam on the national stage. The Department of Sports and Youth Welfare extended its heartfelt congratulations to Aranya Dutta.

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